MATCHDAY: Italian league ends 12 months after it started

A look at whats happening around European soccer on Sunday:
ITALY
Almost 12 months after it started, the coronavirus-delayed Serie A season ends with five matches and one more team to be relegated. The season began on Aug. 24, 2019. Genoa enters the final day one point ahead of Lecce in the race to avoid the drop. Genoa hosts Hellas Verona and Lecce is at home to Parma. Also, its: Spal vs. Fiorentina; Bologna vs. Torino; and Sassuolo vs. Udinese.
___
Also Watch
Sushant's Ex- Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Says She Suspects Foul Play In His Death | CNN News18
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f25a261fbcc0112a8a30545
[youtube_id] => RlTM-fC4leE
[title] => Sushant's Ex- Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Says She Suspects Foul Play In His Death | CNN News18
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f25993d59a51412a2770e36
[youtube_id] => ObJCvAL-ZtY
[title] => Sushant Death Probe: Maharashtra & Bihar Police Contradict Each Other, Time For A CBI Probe?
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-07-30T04:35:10.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-02T04:35:10.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)