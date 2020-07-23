MATCHDAY: Juventus has chance to clinch 9th straight title

A look at whats happening around European soccer on Thursday:

ITALY

Juventus can clinch a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title with a win at Udinese. If Juventus wins, it will move nine points clear of Atalanta with three rounds remaining — and the Bianconeri hold the tiebreaker over the Bergamo squad courtesy of a better head-to-head record. Having carried a one-point lead over Lazio into the three-month break for the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus has lost only once since the restart. Lazio, which is down to fourth place, hosts Cagliari.

