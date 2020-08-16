Mauritania supports 'good judgment' of UAE leadership on Israel accord - WAM
Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, said it supported the United Arab Emirates in its decision to sign an accord with Israel to agree to normalise relations, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
“The UAE possesses absolute sovereignty and complete independence in conducting its relations and assessing the positions it takes in accordance with its national interest and the interests of arabs and muslims,” WAM quoted a statement from Mauritania’s foreign ministry as saying.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
