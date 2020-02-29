May Never be Excited Again About a Crowd After Going to India, Donald Trump Says at US Rally

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would never again get excited about seeing a crowd again after his India visit as he heaped lavish praise on the gathering that greeted him at Ahmedabad.

Trump, addressing his supporters at a rally in South Carolina days after his maiden visit to India where he addressed a rally of over 100,000 people, said it was hard to be enthused by the crowd after witnessing the huge one at the Motera stadium.

"In India, I hate to say this to you, they actually have 129,000-seat stadium. Did you see it? The place was packed, and they did better than most. They gave me credit for 100,000. That was not bad. It's 129. The stadium holds 100. They had a field that's about three times... it's Cricket. It's the biggest stadium. And they had 129," Trump said.

The US President had shared the stage with PM Modi, who he described as a "great guy loved by the people of India."

"We had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here's the problem. This is a big crowd and normally I like talking about my crowd because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I am coming here. What does this place hold, 15? It's hard to be enthused. You understand that?” he told his supporters.

"I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we are doing pretty well, I will tell you what, but I love this crowd and I love that crowd too. (sic)"

Trump, before his India visit, had said that PM Modi had told him that 5-7 million people would line up to see him.

Glossing over criticism he had faced for not condemning the communal violence in Delhi during his visit, Trump called his 36-hour India tour a "worthwhile trip". "They have great love. They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country," he said.