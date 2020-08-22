WORLD

1-MIN READ

'May You Overcome All Obstacles': Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Greet Hindu Community on Ganesh Chaturthi

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris watch fireworks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, on August 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 9:52 PM IST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and expressed hope for a new beginning.

"To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a tweet.

Harris also extended her greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion.

"Joining Joe Biden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she said, retweeting Biden's tweet.

On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday, Biden, 77, accepted the Democratic Party's nomimation as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.

Harris, 55, scripted history in US politics as she became the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party's vice presidential nomination on the third day of the DNC.

