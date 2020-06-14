Mayan Calendar’s 2012 Doomsday Prophecy to Become Reality Soon? Alternate Reading Suggests End of World Next Week

When rumours of the world coming to an end in December 2012 started doing rounds on the Internet, netizens seemed pretty convinced with the theory back then.

However, a new conspiracy theory is now making news, suggesting that the end of the world is sometime in the coming week, suggested a report by New York Post.

According to the conspiracy theory, the alternate reading of the Mayan calendar, that originally suggested that the world would come to an end in 2012, now suggests that the previous theory was wrong. It alleged that according to the Julian calendar, we are currently in the year 2012 and not in 2020.

In his series of tweets, that have now been deleted, scientist Paolo Tagaloguin reportedly said that we are technically in 2012 now. "The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days… For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years," he tweeted.

Considering his calculation, if all the missed days are added up, then the Mayan doomsday date is sometime next week, around June 21, 2020.