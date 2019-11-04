McDonald's Appoints Chris Kempczinski as New Chief Executive Officer
Kempczinski, 51, takes over the helm four years after joining the company as an executive vice president.
McDonald's incoming US President Chris Kempczinski speaks during a press conference in New York. (Reuters)
McDonald's Corp head of US operations, Chris Kempczinski, replaced Steve Easterbrook as chief executive officer of the world's largest fast-food chain on Sunday.
Easterbrook was dismissed following a recent consensual relationship with an employee.
Here are some quick fact about the McDonald's new chief:
Education
Kempczinski has an MBA degree from Harvard Business School (1997) and earned a bachelor's degree from Duke University.
Previous employers: P&G, PepsiCo, Kraft Foods
Kempczinski started his career at Procter & Gamble Co
He later joined beverage giant PepsiCo Inc
In 2008, he joined packaged food maker Kraft Foods
At McDonald's
Kempczinski joined McDonald's as part of the global strategy team in October 2015 and was promoted as president of McDonald's USA within a year-and-half of joining.
As the US head, Kempczinski was responsible for the business operations of about 14,000 restaurants.
