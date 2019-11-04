Take the pledge to vote

McDonald's Appoints Chris Kempczinski as New Chief Executive Officer

Kempczinski, 51, takes over the helm four years after joining the company as an executive vice president.

Reuters

November 4, 2019
McDonald's incoming US President Chris Kempczinski speaks during a press conference in New York. (Reuters)

McDonald's Corp head of US operations, Chris Kempczinski, replaced Steve Easterbrook as chief executive officer of the world's largest fast-food chain on Sunday.

Easterbrook was dismissed following a recent consensual relationship with an employee.

Kempczinski, 51, takes over the helm four years after joining the company as an executive vice president.

Here are some quick fact about the McDonald's new chief:

Education

Kempczinski has an MBA degree from Harvard Business School (1997) and earned a bachelor's degree from Duke University.

Previous employers: P&G, PepsiCo, Kraft Foods

Kempczinski started his career at Procter & Gamble Co as a brand manager and was with the company for four years.

He later joined beverage giant PepsiCo Inc , where he served as vice president of marketing in the non-carbonated beverages sector after a brief stint at Boston Consulting Group as a management consultant.

In 2008, he joined packaged food maker Kraft Foods , overseeing brands in the meals and enhancers categories such as Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and rose through the ranks to become vice president of growth initiatives and president of international business at the company in 2015.

At McDonald's

Kempczinski joined McDonald's as part of the global strategy team in October 2015 and was promoted as president of McDonald's USA within a year-and-half of joining.

As the US head, Kempczinski was responsible for the business operations of about 14,000 restaurants.

