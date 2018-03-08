McDonald's Flips its Iconic Golden Arches on International Women's Day

A Mcdonald's outlet in California has flipped its trademark golden arches upside down on the occasion of International Women's Day, reports have claimed.The company also used the inverted symbol as its profile picture on its official website, Twitter and Instagram accounts.Talking to CNBC, McDonald's spokesperson Lauren Altmin said, "We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed. In the US, we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women."Altmin further elaborated that the nearly 100 restaurants in the US would carry the special "packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers"."For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honour of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants. From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we are committed to their success," said Wendy Lewis, McDonald's Chief Diversity Officer, in a statement reported by CNBC.The website of the fast food chain is also running a campaign where women employees of McDonald's have shared inspirational stories from their lives.