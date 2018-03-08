English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
McDonald's Flips its Iconic Golden Arches on International Women's Day
The company also used the inverted symbol as its profile picture on its official website, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The inverted Golden Arches symbol. (Credits: Mcdonald's)
Sacramento: A Mcdonald's outlet in California has flipped its trademark golden arches upside down on the occasion of International Women's Day, reports have claimed.
The company also used the inverted symbol as its profile picture on its official website, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Talking to CNBC, McDonald's spokesperson Lauren Altmin said, "We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed. In the US, we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women."
Altmin further elaborated that the nearly 100 restaurants in the US would carry the special "packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers".
"For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honour of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants. From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we are committed to their success," said Wendy Lewis, McDonald's Chief Diversity Officer, in a statement reported by CNBC.
The website of the fast food chain is also running a campaign where women employees of McDonald's have shared inspirational stories from their lives.
Also Watch
The company also used the inverted symbol as its profile picture on its official website, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Talking to CNBC, McDonald's spokesperson Lauren Altmin said, "We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed. In the US, we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women."
Altmin further elaborated that the nearly 100 restaurants in the US would carry the special "packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers".
"For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honour of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants. From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we are committed to their success," said Wendy Lewis, McDonald's Chief Diversity Officer, in a statement reported by CNBC.
The website of the fast food chain is also running a campaign where women employees of McDonald's have shared inspirational stories from their lives.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV