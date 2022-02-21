CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

MEA, SSIFS Launch Special Course On Foreign Policy For Media Personnel

MEA spokeperson Arindam Bagchi, union ministry of foreign affairs secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu and the dean of SSIFS Arun K. Chatterjee kick-off Special Course on Foreign Policy for Indian Media (Image: MEA)

The MEA and the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services (SSIFS) are holding the programme to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

News Desk

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, the Union ministry of external affairs’ publicity wing and the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services (SSIFS) collaborated to organise an event for Indian journalists. The event- Special Course on Foreign Policy for Indian Media - coincides with the  Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week. The programme was inaugurated by union ministry of foreign affairs secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu and the dean of SSIFS Arun K. Chatterjee along with chief spokesperson of the union ministry of external affairs  Arindam Bagchi.

The course duration is for 5 days and will begin on February 21 and last till February 25.

At least 25 mediapersons from the English as well as regional media are expected to attend the event.

The Special Course on Foreign Policy for Indian Media will include interactive sessions on MEA’s structure and functions. It will also discuss relevant aspects of India’s foreign policy and diplomatic engagements around the world.

first published:February 21, 2022, 13:52 IST