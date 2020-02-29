English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Media Ignores President's Loving Bond with His 13-year-old Son, Says Trump Aide

US President Donald Trump with Barron (C), wife Melania, son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump. (File/Reuters)

The first lady's office, however, has requested that the media respect the privacy of the youngest of the president's five children and discourages writing about him.

Washington: A top aide to President Donald Trump complained Friday that the news media doesn't pay enough attention to the president's loving relationship with his 13-year-old son, Barron.

“The president’s just a really caring father and you don’t see that,” acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said during an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual gathering for conservatives. "The press would never show you that because it doesn’t fit.“

Mulvaney said he noticed on his first trip with the president that Trump had called his son multiple times to check in and let him know when his helicopter would be returning to the White House.

The first lady's office has requested that the media respect the privacy of the youngest of the president's five children and discourages writing about him. Her office declined to comment on Mulvaney's remarks.

