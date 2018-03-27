English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet Chris Wylie, High School Dropout Who Blew the Lid Off Cambridge Analytica
At the age of 16, Wylie dropped out of high school without any qualification and in a year, started working for Canadian politician Michael Ignateiff. Wylie taught himself how to code at the age of 19 and by 20, he had enrolled as a law student at London School of Economics (LSE).
Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie at a news conference in central London, Britain. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Cambridge Analytica (CA) scandal has caused ripples across the global political spectrum from the United States and Britain to India. The story picked up in India after it emerged that both BJP and Congress may have been clients of the dubious data firm. But the man behind this massive leak is 28-year-old whistleblower Christopher Wylie.
Born to physicians, Wylie was raised in British Columbia, Canada. At the age of 16, he dropped out of high school without any qualification and in a year, started working for Canadian politician Michael Ignateiff. Wylie taught himself how to code at the age of 19 and by 20, he had enrolled as a law student at London School of Economics (LSE).
It was his political connections that got him in touch with Strategic Communication Laboratories Group (SCL).
An SCL subsidiary, SCL Elections, would in 2013 go on to form Cambridge Analytica with Wylie’s help. In 2018, he became a whistleblower and gave documents to The Guardian that showed CA was collecting user data to create racial and ethnic profiles, which would then be used to influence voters before elections. This data was collected unethically, without user consent.
On Tuesday, Wylie testified before the UK Parliament and gave further details of CA’s functioning, including their operations in India.
“I believe their client was Congress (in India) but I know that they have done all kinds of projects, both regional – I don’t remember a national project but I know regionally,” he said, adding, ““India is so big that one state can be as big as Britain. But they do have offices there, they do have staff there.”
Also Watch
Born to physicians, Wylie was raised in British Columbia, Canada. At the age of 16, he dropped out of high school without any qualification and in a year, started working for Canadian politician Michael Ignateiff. Wylie taught himself how to code at the age of 19 and by 20, he had enrolled as a law student at London School of Economics (LSE).
It was his political connections that got him in touch with Strategic Communication Laboratories Group (SCL).
An SCL subsidiary, SCL Elections, would in 2013 go on to form Cambridge Analytica with Wylie’s help. In 2018, he became a whistleblower and gave documents to The Guardian that showed CA was collecting user data to create racial and ethnic profiles, which would then be used to influence voters before elections. This data was collected unethically, without user consent.
On Tuesday, Wylie testified before the UK Parliament and gave further details of CA’s functioning, including their operations in India.
“I believe their client was Congress (in India) but I know that they have done all kinds of projects, both regional – I don’t remember a national project but I know regionally,” he said, adding, ““India is so big that one state can be as big as Britain. But they do have offices there, they do have staff there.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'ScoutMe' to Help AIFF Unearth Talented Footballers in India
- Government Treats Cinema As Publicity Tool: Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Did Deepika Padukone Just Take a Dig at Salman Khan With This Comment?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More
- WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments