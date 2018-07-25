English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Meet Fazlur Rehman, the Flip-flopping Right-wing Cleric Who May Help Imran Khan Become Pakistan PM
Fazlur Rehman hails from Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and has cultivated an image of being a turncoat over the years.
Fazlur Rehman addressing a rally in Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is looking to create history on Wednesday by ending the bipolar politics of Pakistan as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is emerging as the single largest party in the country’s National Assembly. However, as per the trends, the PTI may end up falling just short of the majority mark of 137 seats.
If Khan comes within touching distance of the halfway mark, he may manage to pave the path to the Prime Minister’s Office with the help of a coalition of small extreme far-right religious Islamist parties. The coalition is called Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and its leader, Fazlur Rehman, is a controversial cleric who has been criticised for his constant flip-flops and turncoat politics.
Fazlur Rehman, a controversial cleric known for being sympathetic towards the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), hails from Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and has cultivated an image of being a turncoat over the years. He shot to prominence in the years following the September 11 attacks in New York, when he started leading anti-America and pro-Taliban rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The MMA is a coalition of six extreme far-right religious political parties, led by Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat-Ul Islam (Fazlur) [JUI (F)]. While a fringe player in Pakistan, Rehman has kept his political fortunes alive by striking strategic alliances when the time was right. His critics have argued that he gravitates towards whoever is in power at the moment. The MMA is a coalition of extreme far-right religious outfits that have come together on a common platform. The JUI (F), the main party in the coalition, was in alliance with the Asif Ali Zardari-led PPP government till 2012, till Fazlur Rehman jumped ship to the PML (N).
During the election campaign, Khan had hit out at Rehman for frequently changing sides. “Whenever a government goes out of power, it leaves two things behind – the treasury and Fazlur Rehman,” Khan had joked at an election rally.
However, just ahead of the polls, he had joined hands with the MMA. According to a report in Geo News, however, elements within the MMA were not happy with the tie up with Imran Kh
Also Watch
If Khan comes within touching distance of the halfway mark, he may manage to pave the path to the Prime Minister’s Office with the help of a coalition of small extreme far-right religious Islamist parties. The coalition is called Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and its leader, Fazlur Rehman, is a controversial cleric who has been criticised for his constant flip-flops and turncoat politics.
Fazlur Rehman, a controversial cleric known for being sympathetic towards the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), hails from Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and has cultivated an image of being a turncoat over the years. He shot to prominence in the years following the September 11 attacks in New York, when he started leading anti-America and pro-Taliban rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The MMA is a coalition of six extreme far-right religious political parties, led by Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat-Ul Islam (Fazlur) [JUI (F)]. While a fringe player in Pakistan, Rehman has kept his political fortunes alive by striking strategic alliances when the time was right. His critics have argued that he gravitates towards whoever is in power at the moment. The MMA is a coalition of extreme far-right religious outfits that have come together on a common platform. The JUI (F), the main party in the coalition, was in alliance with the Asif Ali Zardari-led PPP government till 2012, till Fazlur Rehman jumped ship to the PML (N).
During the election campaign, Khan had hit out at Rehman for frequently changing sides. “Whenever a government goes out of power, it leaves two things behind – the treasury and Fazlur Rehman,” Khan had joked at an election rally.
However, just ahead of the polls, he had joined hands with the MMA. According to a report in Geo News, however, elements within the MMA were not happy with the tie up with Imran Kh
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did You Know Ishaan Khatter Lost Out on Student Of The Year 2 Because of Ex Tara Sutaria?
- Samsung overtakes Xiaomi to take top spot in Indian smartphone market: Counterpoint
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...