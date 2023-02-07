For the second consecutive year, Indian-American schoolgirl Natasha Perianayagam was named in the “world’s brightest” students list by the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth.

The results are based on above-grade-level tests of over 15,000 students across 76 countries.

In her latest attempt, Perianayagam scored the highest grades among all candidates.

Who is Natasha Perianayagam?

Natasha Perianayagam is a 13-year-old student at the Florence M Gaudineer Middle School in New Jersey. Her parents hail from Chennai and in her free time she likes to doodle and read JRR Tolkien’s novels.

She took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) test in Spring 2021, when she was a Grade 5 student.

What were her results?

Natasha’s results in the verbal and quantitative sections levelled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance. This catapulted into her into the honours list that year.

Natasha also got an exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test.

According to the university release, Perianayagam was among the 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year.

The CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their academic abilities.

“This is not just recognition of our students’ success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far," said CTY’s executive director Dr. Amy Shelton.

“It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things — in their communities and in the world," she added.

With PTI inputs

