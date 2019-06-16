English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meghan And Harry Release Father's Day Photo of Baby Archie
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne. (Image: Instagram)
London: Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father's Day.
The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple's Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry's arms and clutching his father's finger.
The post is captioned: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."
The couple posted a picture of the baby's feet when Mother's Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan's first as a mom.
The baby hadn't yet been born when the UK had its Mother's Day this year.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.
