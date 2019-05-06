Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Britain's Prince Harry Says New Baby is 'Absolutely to Die For'; the Royal Boy is 7th in Line to British Throne

The baby will be the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen, the world's longest-reigning monarch, and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules.

Reuters

Updated:May 6, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London. (Image: AP)
London: Britain's Prince Harry said his wife Meghan and new born son were doing well and described the baby as "absolutely to die for", speaking to media after the birth of the seventh in line to the British throne.

"It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I say, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little baby is absolutely to die for," a smiling Harry said.

He said they had not yet decided on a name for the child and would make their first appearance as a family in a couple of days' time.

"The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex (Harry) was by Her Royal Highness’ side," the statement said. The Sussex baby was born at 5.26am on Monday morning and weighs 7lbs 3oz.

The child, the couple's first, will be seventh-in-line to the British throne. Queen Elizabeth's grandson Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, a U.S.-born former actress, married in a lavish ceremony at the monarch's Windsor Castle home in May last year.

However, the child will not automatically be a prince or a princess as any such title will have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent.

The couple, officially titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have previously said they intended to keep the plans for the arrival of the new royal private.
