Meghan Markle Writes to King Charles, Requests for One-to-One Meeting Before Returning to California

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who is in the UK for Queen’s funeral, has reportedly sought a meeting with King Charles III before she returns to her house in California with Prince Harry.

Neil Sean, an entertainment correspondent who has appeared on NBC News, MSNBC and Access Hollywood, said a ‘very good source’ has confirmed him that the Duchess of Sussex has sent a letter to the King requesting a private conversation, Daily Mail reported. He claimed that Meghan wants to “clear the air” ahead of her departure to the US.

“She’d now like before they return back to California to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III. It’s a very brave move from Meghan herself,” Sean said in a video posted on YouTube.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II was on Monday laid to rest in a private burial ceremony alongside her late husband Prince Philip at St George’s Chapel in her beloved home Windsor Castle. As per Sky News report, the Royal Family will observe another week of mourning for the Queen.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in March 2020 over what they described as intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess. The couple is blessed with two children– Archie and Lili.

After moving to the United States in early 2020, Harry and Meghan have publicly criticised the royals, with Harry particularly vocal about his estrangement from Charles.

In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry claimed Charles cut him off financially and stopped returning his phone calls. “There’s a lot to work through there,” Harry had said of his father’s relationship with him, according to reports.

“I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened,” he had said.

