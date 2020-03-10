English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Melania Trump Cancels Fundraiser Citing 'Scheduling Conflict' Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

File photo of First lady Melania Trump. (REUTERS)

File photo of First lady Melania Trump. (REUTERS)

The first lady's cancellation for the fundraiser that was scheduled for later this month comes a day after US President Donald Trump headlined a $4 million fundraiser at a private home in Orlando, Florida.

Share this:

Washington: Melania Trump has cancelled a California fundraiser set for later this month.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman, cited an unspecified scheduling conflict as the reason on Monday.

The cancellation comes as organizations and groups around the country are scrapping large gatherings amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign had been asking supporters to make a donation for a chance to meet the first lady in California.

Win a trip to meet first lady Melania Trump in Beverly Hills, campaign literature said. A date for the event was not included, though it was believed to have been set for mid-March.

Mrs. Trump will go ahead with plans to deliver remarks Tuesday at the National PTA Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Virginia, Grisham said.

President Trump, meanwhile, headlined a $4 million fundraiser Monday at a private home in the Orlando, Florida, area.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story