Melania Trump Condemns Anonymous Op-ed Author, Says it's 'Sabotaging' US
"People with no names are writing our nation's history," the first lady said in a statement. "Words are important, and accusations can lead to severe consequences."
File photo of US First Lady Melania Trump. (Image: Reuters)
First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday accused the author of an anonymous attack on her husband in the op-ed pages of The New York Times of "sabotaging" the country.
The article's author, who is known to the newspaper but described only as a senior administration official, portrayed President Donald Trump as "amoral" and reckless, and said a "quiet resistance" had formed among top aides to thwart his most misguided actions.
She added that anyone bold enough to make such accusations should "stand by their words" rather than hiding behind anonymity.
"To the writer of the op-ed -- you are not protecting this country, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions," she said.
