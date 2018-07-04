English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Melania Trump on Secret Trip to Visit Injured Service Members
Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman, tweeted that Mrs. Trump was visiting the combat injured service members & their families.
File photo of US First Lady Melania Trump. (Image: AP)
Washington: Melania Trump made another secret trip, though she stayed a little closer to home.
The first lady visited the wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday after travelling to the Washington-area hospital on a trip the White House did not publicly announce until after she had arrived.
Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman, tweeted that Mrs. Trump was visiting the "combat injured service members & their families."
Mrs. Trump tweeted later on Tuesday that she had a "wonderful visit" and offered thanks to the "many dedicated service members & medical staff who take such good care of our men & women in uniform."
The Walter Reed stop followed recent separate trips by the first lady that were not publicized until she arrived at her destinations in Texas and Arizona along the US-Mexico border. She visited migrant children who have been separated from their families under her husband's crackdown on illegal immigration.
The first lady also spent five days as a patient at Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, following kidney surgery in May.
