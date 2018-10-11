English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Melania Trump Says She Might be 'The Most Bullied Person'
Mrs Trump also says there are people in the White House she and President Donald Trump can't trust.
File photo of US First Lady Melania Trump. (Image: Reuters)
New York: First lady Melania Trump says she thinks she's "the most bullied person" in the world, based on what "people are saying" about her.
Mrs Trump also says there are people in the White House she and President Donald Trump can't trust. She didn't name names but added that some of them "don't work there anymore."
The Trump administration has dealt with numerous staff departures and an anonymous senior official's newspaper op-ed critical of the president.
Mrs Trump was interviewed during her recent Africa trip by ABC, which aired portions Thursday on "Good Morning America."
She promoted her Be Best initiative, which tackles online bullying.The president frequently attacks people on Twitter.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
