1-min read

Melania Trump Used Visa Opposed by her Husband to get her Slovenian Parents US Citizenship

There are only a handful of ways that immigrants to the US can obtain green cards, and the largest share of them each year are given out based on familial connections. A smaller number go to immigrants based on their employment, and other categories include refugees and other special cases.

AFP

Updated:August 10, 2018, 7:56 AM IST
Melania Trump Used Visa Opposed by her Husband to get her Slovenian Parents US Citizenship
File photo of US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump stand on the Truman Balcony during the National Anthem(Image: Reuters)
The Slovenian-born parents of US First Lady Melania Trump became US citizens at a naturalization ceremony in New York on Thursday, their immigration lawyer Michael Wildes confirmed to AFP.

President Donald Trump's in-laws, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, took the oath of citizenship, Wildes said.

He did not specify how long it had taken the Knavs to complete the citizenship process, nor whether the 48-year-old First Lady had sponsored their permanent residency.

Trump has taken a hardline on immigration policy, criticizing so-called main migration that allows naturalized US citizens to sponsor close relatives for permanent residency.

The Republican president argues that the system steals jobs from Americans and threatens national security, calling for a merit-based system that preferences more educated, English-speaking professionals.

Viktor Knavs, a car salesman in Slovenia, and Amalija, who worked in a textile factory, are over 70 years old, retired and pass much of the year in the United States, where they regularly spend time with their daughter and grandson Barron.​

