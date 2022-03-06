CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Member of Ukrainian Delegation Says Next Round of Talks with Russia Will be Held on Monday

Kyiv says more than 350 civilians have been killed since Putin launched the invasion. (File photo/Reuters)

Member of Ukrainian delegation says next round of talks with Russia will be held on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss financial support and sanctions against Russia as his country faces an intensifying onslaught.

“As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS," Zelensky tweeted. “The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia."

first published:March 06, 2022, 08:52 IST