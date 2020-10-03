News18 Logo

Memorandum From Trump's Doctor On COVID-19 Treatment

Text of a memorandum from Sean Conley, physician to the president:

WASHINGTON: Text of a memorandum from Sean Conley, physician to the president:

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump.

Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to the next best steps.

First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today.

  • First Published: October 3, 2020, 2:20 AM IST
