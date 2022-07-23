‘Mental, Wooden and Naive’: Team Sunak Says Tories Will Ditch Truss Once More Debates Are Held

Rishi Sunak’s campaign team insists that more than 160,000 Conservative Party members will change their minds after Sunak and Truss lock horns in more televised debates, news agency the Guardian reported.

Rishi Sunak’s campaign team is concerned after Liz Truss knocked out Penny Mordaunt from the race and pulled ahead by 24 percentage points in a party member’s poll.

His team said that they plan to reverse the trend by moving the debates from tax cuts to reorganizing the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). Sunak will address a campaign gathering in Grantham on Saturday, former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s hometown.

“I will make tackling the NHS backlog my number one public service priority,” Sunak is expected to say in the campaign event, news agency the Guardian reported.

Both Sunak and Truss will have their hands full for the next six weeks as they try to convince Conservative Party members that they have the tools to tackle rising inflation, energy crisis and rising living costs in the UK.

Sunak’s campaign team said that party members, who will be given ballots on August 1, will be urged to hold back until more debates are held between him and Truss before they cast their votes.

More than 160,000 members of the Conservative Party will receive ballots between August 1 and August 5. They can choose to vote right away or towards the end of the September 5 deadline.

Sunak’s team member told the Guardian: “He will shine at the hustings, whereas Truss is mental and will be found out.”

Another member said that Truss’ incapability will be out there for party members to see when the hustings begin and it will force party members to change their minds if they earlier planned to vote for the foreign secretary.

The Telegraph in a report said that the fight between the former chancellor to the exchequer and the foreign secretary for the UK prime minister will be one of the ‘nastiest’ in party’s history.

The article described it being a battle between ‘prudent, centrist, polished public schoolboy’ Sunak and ‘tax-cutting, Right-wing, robotic Yorkshire lass’ Truss.

Sunak’s team, according to the Telegraph report, is convinced that Truss will appear ‘wooden and naive’ when both appeal to Conservative Party members in the coming weeks.

