Mercury in Europe Soared Three Notches Above Normal in Last Month’s Heatwave: Report
The three-day peak saw temperature records tumble in Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain, and the city of Paris experienced its hottest ever day with the mercury topping out at 42.6C on July 25.
People shield themselves from the sun with umbrellas on a hot summer day in Cologne, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
Paris: The record-shattering heatwave that baked much of northern Europe last month was likely between 1.5 and 3 degrees hotter due to man-made climate change, an international team of scientists said Friday.
