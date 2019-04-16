English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Eireann Warning: Ireland and UK Brace for a 'Sweltering' Weekend
While they have flagged a status orange rain warning for Cork and Waterford, the wind warning has been issued for a lot of regions including Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Irish metrological department, Met Eireann has issued four warnings, directing the attention to drastically changing weather conditions throughout the week. It is expected that rain and wind are set to batter most of Ireland on Sunday and Monday.
While they have flagged a status orange rain warning for Cork and Waterford, the wind warning has been issued for a lot of regions including Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. In addition, several counties have been issued a status yellow wind warning which kicked in this morning.
The motorists were warned about the driving conditions, which are expected to be hazardous for a few days in this week. There is also a risk of spot flooding in some parts of Ireland and UK, as it is expected that these areas will be lashed by gusts of up to 110km/h.
The official warning from Met Eireann read, “Heavy rain Sunday night and Monday will result in large rainfall amounts. Hazardous driving conditions expected, with flooding possible. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the south coast and about higher ground.”
A 24-hour status yellow rainfall warning has been issued to Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick, and Tipperary, which is set to last until this evening. Other areas, including Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Cork, and Kerry, were issued a more extended status yellow wind warning.
For those who are unaware, yellow level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those who are exposed to risk due to their location and/or activity. An orange level weather warning suggests that people living in an affected area should immediately prepare themselves for the anticipated conditions.
While they have flagged a status orange rain warning for Cork and Waterford, the wind warning has been issued for a lot of regions including Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. In addition, several counties have been issued a status yellow wind warning which kicked in this morning.
The motorists were warned about the driving conditions, which are expected to be hazardous for a few days in this week. There is also a risk of spot flooding in some parts of Ireland and UK, as it is expected that these areas will be lashed by gusts of up to 110km/h.
The official warning from Met Eireann read, “Heavy rain Sunday night and Monday will result in large rainfall amounts. Hazardous driving conditions expected, with flooding possible. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the south coast and about higher ground.”
A 24-hour status yellow rainfall warning has been issued to Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick, and Tipperary, which is set to last until this evening. Other areas, including Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Cork, and Kerry, were issued a more extended status yellow wind warning.
For those who are unaware, yellow level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those who are exposed to risk due to their location and/or activity. An orange level weather warning suggests that people living in an affected area should immediately prepare themselves for the anticipated conditions.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Young Retro Avatar in New 'Bharat' Poster is Whistle-worthy, See Here
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hafeez in Contention for World Cup Squad After Clearing Fitness Test
- Watch: Nicki Minaj Had an Awkward Moment Performing With Friend Ariana Grande at Coachella
- TikTok Ban: Government Asks Apple and Google to Take Down TikTok From App Stores
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With Infinity U Display to go on Sale in India at 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specifications More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results