Met Eireann Warning: Ireland and UK Brace for a 'Sweltering' Weekend

Irish metrological department, Met Eireann has issued four warnings, directing the attention to drastically changing weather conditions throughout the week. It is expected that rain and wind are set to batter most of Ireland on Sunday and Monday.While they have flagged a status orange rain warning for Cork and Waterford, the wind warning has been issued for a lot of regions including Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. In addition, several counties have been issued a status yellow wind warning which kicked in this morning.The motorists were warned about the driving conditions, which are expected to be hazardous for a few days in this week. There is also a risk of spot flooding in some parts of Ireland and UK, as it is expected that these areas will be lashed by gusts of up to 110km/h.The official warning from Met Eireann read, “Heavy rain Sunday night and Monday will result in large rainfall amounts. Hazardous driving conditions expected, with flooding possible. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the south coast and about higher ground.”A 24-hour status yellow rainfall warning has been issued to Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick, and Tipperary, which is set to last until this evening. Other areas, including Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Cork, and Kerry, were issued a more extended status yellow wind warning.For those who are unaware, yellow level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those who are exposed to risk due to their location and/or activity. An orange level weather warning suggests that people living in an affected area should immediately prepare themselves for the anticipated conditions.