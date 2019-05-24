MeToo: Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Million Deal to Settle Civil Lawsuits in Sexual Harassment Cases

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, his company and former associates, have reached a deal to settle the civil lawsuits against them that were filed by women over his alleged sexual misconduct.According to CNN, the producer's lawyers said he has agreed to the settlement and will compensate his alleged victims with USD 44 million.Over 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Weinstein and his erstwhile company, The Weinstein Company of misconduct.The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.Adam Harris, the attorney for Bob Weinstein, told Judge Mary Walrath of the US Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, said that an "economic agreement" has been reached, the outlet reported. Insurance policies would cover the USD 44 million amount if the agreement is finalised.He still faced criminal charges, including one relating to rape, brought by two victims and is set to stand trial in New York in June.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)