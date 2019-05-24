English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
#MeToo: Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Million Deal to Settle Civil Lawsuits in Sexual Harassment Cases
Over 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Weinstein and his erstwhile company, The Weinstein Company of misconduct.
Film producer Harvey Weinstein.
Loading...
Los Angeles: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, his company and former associates, have reached a deal to settle the civil lawsuits against them that were filed by women over his alleged sexual misconduct.
According to CNN, the producer's lawyers said he has agreed to the settlement and will compensate his alleged victims with USD 44 million.
Over 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Weinstein and his erstwhile company, The Weinstein Company of misconduct.
The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.
Adam Harris, the attorney for Bob Weinstein, told Judge Mary Walrath of the US Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, said that an "economic agreement" has been reached, the outlet reported. Insurance policies would cover the USD 44 million amount if the agreement is finalised.
He still faced criminal charges, including one relating to rape, brought by two victims and is set to stand trial in New York in June.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
According to CNN, the producer's lawyers said he has agreed to the settlement and will compensate his alleged victims with USD 44 million.
Over 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Weinstein and his erstwhile company, The Weinstein Company of misconduct.
The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.
Adam Harris, the attorney for Bob Weinstein, told Judge Mary Walrath of the US Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, said that an "economic agreement" has been reached, the outlet reported. Insurance policies would cover the USD 44 million amount if the agreement is finalised.
He still faced criminal charges, including one relating to rape, brought by two victims and is set to stand trial in New York in June.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results