Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mexican Airline Offers One-dollar Flights to Assist Migrants' Return to Central America

The 'Reuniting Families program' that will run until June 30 is open to 'irregular migration situation' who wish to depart from airports in Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara and Mexico City.

AFP

Updated:June 21, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mexican Airline Offers One-dollar Flights to Assist Migrants' Return to Central America
Nearly 1,000 Central American Migrants in New Caravans Enter Mexico.
Loading...

Mexico: A Mexican airline is offering one-dollar flights to undocumented migrants wishing to return to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala, as the country struggles to curb arrivals from Central America.

The Reuniting Families program, announced by Volaris on Thursday, aims to "to assist in the repatriation of migrants," the airline said on its Twitter account.

The offer will run until June 30 and is open to Central Americans in an "irregular migration situation" who wish to depart from airports in Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez, both close to the US border, or Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Passengers must be willing to board "the next available seat" in order to take advantage of the ultra-cheap fare, which does not include taxes.

Mexico City's airport charges an airport use fee of $45 for international flights. Adult migrants must identify themselves with their unique identity document and minors must show a passport or birth certificate.

A wave of Central American migrants has arrived in Mexico in recent months after the government of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office on December 1, declared that he would have a more flexible immigration policy.

However, the United States has registered record numbers of mostly Central American migrants, crossing into the US illegaly, which has sent tensions soaring between the two countries.

Following a threat by US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexican imports, both governments reached an agreement and Mexico has reinforced surveillance along its southern border, as well stepped up the number of arrests and deportations of migrants.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram