1-MIN READ

Mexican Authorities Investigate Find of 12 Bodies in Stolen Pickup

Representative Image (Reuters)

Representative Image (Reuters)

Michoacan state's attorney general said in a statement the men, who have not yet been identified, were found in the municipality of San Lucas that the three states border.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
Mexican authorities said on Saturday they were investigating the deaths of 12 men whose bodies were found with signs of gunshot wounds inside a stolen pickup truck abandoned in the violent western state of Michoacan.

Cartels have been clashing over territory in the region known as Tierra Caliente, Spanish for "Hot Land," that contains some areas of the states of the neighboring states Michoacan, Guerrero and Mexico State.

The pickup was reported stolen last year in Mexico City, authorities said.


