Mexican Authorities Issue Arrest Warrants For Military Members In 2014 Disappearance Of Students

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities have issued arrest warrants for members of the Mexican military who may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, the head of the investigation, Omar Gomez, said on Saturday.

“The military participated, there were videos (of it),” said Maria Martinez Zeferino, the mother of one of the disappeared students.

The students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College disappeared on September 26, 2014 in the state of Guerrero. The remains of only two of the students have been found so far. The case sparked massive protests across Mexico.

