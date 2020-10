Mexican Magnate, Adviser To President, Positive For Virus

MEXICO CITY: Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of Mexicos wealthiest men and an adviser to President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Salinas, the founder and president of Grupo Salinas, which includes TV Azteca and Banco Azteca among other companies, has been outspoken in his criticism of quarantine as a measure to try to slow the pandemics spread.

Salinas, 64, announced his test result Wednesday night via Twitter. Take care of yourself and dont be afraid, like I always said, he wrote. He said he was at home but didn’t say if he had COVID-19 symptoms.

Mexico has reported more than 825,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 85,000 deaths.

