Mexican president's son criticized for not wearing face mask

MEXICO CITY Mexicos president lashed out Monday at criticism of his 13-year-old son after a video posted on social media showed the boy at a hotel in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco without a face mask.

The video shows young Jsus Ernesto Lpez walking through a hotel lobby. Two young men with him are wearing face masks, but the president’s son isn’t.

There is no prohibition on traveling, staying at hotels or vacationing in Mexico, but many Mexicans fear doing so or no longer can afford to amid the coronavirus epidemic. Nor is there any punishment in most states for not wearing a mask in public areas.

President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador bristled at the criticism, asking rhetorically: Cant he go to the beach? What’s the crime? Lpez Obrador himself seldom wears a face mask, and the government has urged people to stay at home as much as they can.

While some people were upset about the mask, others criticized the famously austerity-minded president for the fact his son could afford to stay at a hotel in the resort. Lpez Obrador himself refuses to use the presidential jet and flies commercial or travels by car to most events. Lpez Obrador pointed out that the families of past presidents in Mexico traveled in such regal style they were seldom seen in hotel lobbies.

What did they do before, when they used secret service presidential helicopters to take the whole family to the beach, and they had government houses for their use? Did these people complain? the president asked.

First Lady Beatriz Gutierrez criticized Twitter for once again plunging her son into the spotlight, writing your permissiveness in allowing messages that insult minors. All this for money? How terrible.

It is not the first time Jess Ernesto has been the target of jibes.

Also Watch NEET, JEE Exams To Be Held In September As SC Dismisses Plea For Postponement | CRUX

In June, the first lady criticized a government agency that sent an invitation to a panel discussion on discrimination was sent to YouTube presenter Chumel Torres, who had earlier referred to Jess Ernesto as a chocolate flan for his blond-tipped hairstyle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor