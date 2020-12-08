Next Story
Mexico Aims To Begin Vaccinating 125,000 Health Workers By Year End
Mexico aims to begin the COVID19 vaccination process for 125,000 people in December, Mexico's deputy health minister said on Tuesday, apparently scaling back its earlier plan to apply the first vaccine doses for 250,000 people by end of the year.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 08, 2020, 20:06 IST
Mexico’s Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said Mexico will prioritize health workers and elderly people to receive the first 250,000 doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine in December and January, with the second phase of Mexico’s vaccination program slated to begin in February.
