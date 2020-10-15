News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Mexico Captures Leader Of Bloody Santa Rosa De Lima Cartel

Mexico Captures Leader Of Bloody Santa Rosa De Lima Cartel

Mexican security forces have captured drug gang leader Adán Ochoa, known as "El Azul," who headed a cartel central Mexico blamed for fanning a surge of violence this year.

MEXICO CITY: Mexican security forces have captured drug gang leader Adán Ochoa, known as “El Azul,” who headed a cartel central Mexico blamed for fanning a surge of violence this year.

Guanajuato’s governor Diego Sinhue announced Ochoa’s capture on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Ochoa rose to the head of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, a Guanajuato-based outfit, after Mexican security forces captured the gang’s former boss, Jose Antonio Yepez, known as “El Marro,” in August.

The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel has been engaged in a bloody struggle for supremacy in the state with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent gangs, leading to soaring violence in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...