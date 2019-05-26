Take the pledge to vote

Mexico Confirms Six Killed in Crash of Military Helicopter

The Russian-made MI-17 transport helicopter was carrying water to firefighters when it went down Friday in the pine-covered mountains known as the Sierra Gorda.

Associated Press

May 26, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
Mexico City: Authorities in Mexico have confirmed that six people died when a military helicopter that was helping fight forest fires crashed in the north-central state of Queretaro.

The Russian-made MI-17 transport helicopter was carrying water to firefighters when it went down Friday in the pine-covered mountains known as the Sierra Gorda.

The crash occurred near the township of Jalpan de la Sierra, located on a high mountain range that drops abruptly onto Mexico's Gulf coast plain.

The National Forests Commission said Saturday that one of its workers died in the crash, raising the death toll to six. Five Navy crew members also died.
Mexico has suffered hundreds of brush, pasture and forest fires in recent weeks amid very hot, dry conditions. ​
