Mexico Detains US Citizen 'Backing' Jihadist Groups at Migrant Centre, Deports Him
The man was subjected to a hearing at the detention center and deported by plane to Washington on Friday, the prosecutor's office said.
Representative image/Reuters
Mexico City: Mexico has said it arrested a US citizen suspected of backing jihadist groups who was being housed at a migrant detention center and deported him to the United States.
The Mexican prosecutor general's office said on Friday that the man was the target of an Interpol "blue notice," issued because the US
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) suspects him of "publishing support for violent jihad and radical Islam" online.
Interpol blue notices are issued "to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime," according to the international police organisation.
Mexican media reports named the man as Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa.
He was arrested at a migrant detention center in the town of Huehuetan, in the southern state of Chiapas, near the Mexican-Guatemalan border, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Such centers are used to temporarily house undocumented migrants as Mexican immigration authorities process their cases.
The man was subjected to a hearing at the detention center and deported by plane to Washington on Friday, the prosecutor's office said.
