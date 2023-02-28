The United States said Monday it supports independent electoral institutions and judiciaries after massive crowds turned out Sunday in Mexico against the ruling party’s move to weaken the National Electoral Institute.

“Healthy democracies benefit from strong institutions and a plurality of voices," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“The United States supports independent, well-resourced electoral institutions that strengthen democratic processes and the rule of law," he said.

Tens of thousands of Mexicans protested Sunday against an electoral reform approved by the ruling party-controlled Congress that is widely perceived as an attack on democracy and a move to bolster President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ahead of 2024 presidential polls.

Price stressed that Washington respects Mexico’s sovereignty, and refrained from speaking directly to the controversial reforms.

But he noted that democratic institutions around the world are under threat.

“In Mexico, we see a great debate on electoral reforms," he said.

“We believe that a well-resourced, independent electoral system and respect for judicial independence support healthy democracy," he said.

Read all the Latest News here