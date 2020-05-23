Mexico Finds a Kilo of Meth Hidden in Wheel of Cheese Being Sent to US Address
Image credit: AFP (Representational)
Authorities in Mexico said Friday they found over 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of methamphetamine hidden in the center of a wheel of cheese.
The National Guard said the “artisanal” cheese was apparently not produced in a factory. It was found at a package shipping warehouse near Mexico City and was being sent to an address in the United States. X-rays showed a usual bulk at the center of the wheel, and authorities crumbled it apart to find the plastic-wrapped drugs.
The Guard did not specify what kind of cheese it was — Mexico has many types — but it appeared to be a “cotija,” a raw cow’s milk cheese made in Michoacán state. Michoacán is also known for producing meth.