Mexico Finds a Kilo of Meth Hidden in Wheel of Cheese Being Sent to US Address

Image credit: AFP (Representational)

The National Guard said the 'artisanal' cheese was apparently not produced in a factory. It was found at a package shipping warehouse near Mexico City and was being sent to an address in the United States.

Authorities in Mexico said Friday they found over 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of methamphetamine hidden in the center of a wheel of cheese.

The National Guard said the “artisanal” cheese was apparently not produced in a factory. It was found at a package shipping warehouse near Mexico City and was being sent to an address in the United States. X-rays showed a usual bulk at the center of the wheel, and authorities crumbled it apart to find the plastic-wrapped drugs.

The Guard did not specify what kind of cheese it was — Mexico has many types — but it appeared to be a “cotija,” a raw cow’s milk cheese made in Michoacán state. Michoacán is also known for producing meth.


