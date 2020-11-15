Mexico Reaches 1 Million Coronavirus Cases, Nears 100,000 Deaths

Mexico has registered more than 1 million total coronavirus cases and nearly 100,000 test-confirmed deaths, though officials agree the number is probably much higher.

Health Director General Ricardo Corts Alcal said late Saturday the number of confirmed cases had reached 1,003,253, with at least 98,259 deaths from COVID-19 .

How did Mexico get here? By marching resolutely, even defiantly, against many internationally accepted practices in pandemic management, from face mask wearing, to lockdowns, testing and contact tracing.

What is more, officials in Mexico claim science is on their side. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lpez-Gatell says any wider testing would be a waste of time, effort and money. Face masks, Lpez-Gatell says, are an auxiliary measure to prevent spreading the virus. They do not protect us, but they are useful for protecting other people.