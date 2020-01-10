English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
11-Year-Old Opens Fire in Mexico School, Dies after Killing Teacher and Injuring 6 Others

Image credit: Reuters (Representational)

A child aged around 11 entered the private school with two guns and opened fire on his teacher and classmates before killing himself, according to media reports and the person.

  January 10, 2020
Mexico City: A boy entered a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreon, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself, local officials said on Friday.

Jorge Zermeno, mayor of Torreon, told local television the boy had two guns when he began shooting in the private school known as the Colegio Cervantes on Friday morning. At least five students and another teacher were injured, Zermeno said.

Television images showed dozens of police and soldiers surrounding the school, identified by authorities as the Colegio Cervantes. There were conflicting reports from authorities about whether the shooter was 11 or 12 years old.

Though homicides have reached record levels in Mexico during the past two years, such school shootings are unusual.

In 2017 a student killed four people and himself at a private school in northern Mexico.

Some local media said one of the wounded children had died of her injuries, but Zermeno did not confirm that.
