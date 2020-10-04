News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Mexico Searches For Gunmen Who Killed 6 Police In Ambush

Mexico Searches For Gunmen Who Killed 6 Police In Ambush

Authorities in northwest Mexico are searching for gunmen who ambushed a convoy carrying security forces, killing six police officers. At least two other people died.

MEXICO CITY: Authorities in northwest Mexico are searching for gunmen who ambushed a convoy carrying security forces, killing six police officers. At least two other people died.

Jos Rosas Aispuro, governor of Durango state, said Saturday that prosecutors are investigating the attack, which happened Thursday in the municipality of El Mezquital. Seven police officers were also injured.

Some vehicles abandoned by the attackers contained bloodstains, likely indicating casualties among the gunmen, said state prosecutor Ruth Medina.

The Sinaloa drug cartel is active in the area where the attack occurred.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 4, 2020, 12:42 AM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...