Mexico signals eagerness to have Russian coronavirus vaccine

MEXICO CITY Mexico has told Moscow it is eager to have Russia’s coronavirus vaccine once phase 3 testing for the product is complete, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

After a meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Mexico, Viktor Koronelli, Ebrard said on Twitter that he had communicated Mexico’s interest that phase 3 should be carried out “so as to have the vaccine as soon as possible in Mexico.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier this week he would volunteer to be among the first to try the Russian vaccine if it proved effective.

