1-min read

MH17 Investigators Name 3 Russian Suspects, 1 Ukrainian

The Dutch-led probe said it was going to prosecute Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.​

AFP

Updated:June 19, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
MH17 Investigators Name 3 Russian Suspects, 1 Ukrainian
A piece of the wreckage, seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Petropavlivka. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Nieuwegein, Netherlands: International investigators said on Wednesday they were issuing arrest warrants for three Russians and one Ukrainian suspect over the downing of flight MH17 in 2014.

The Dutch-led probe said it was going to prosecute Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.​

