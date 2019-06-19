English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MH17 Investigators Name 3 Russian Suspects, 1 Ukrainian
The Dutch-led probe said it was going to prosecute Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.
A piece of the wreckage, seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Petropavlivka. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Nieuwegein, Netherlands: International investigators said on Wednesday they were issuing arrest warrants for three Russians and one Ukrainian suspect over the downing of flight MH17 in 2014.
The Dutch-led probe said it was going to prosecute Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.
