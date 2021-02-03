Porn Star Mia Khalifa Gets Trolled For Not Knowing About Farm Laws

After international pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg waded into the ongoing farmers’ agitation by criticising the internet shutdown at the protest site, former porn star Mia Khalifa, too, tweeted her opinion on the issue.

Khalifa, a 27-year-old Lebanese-American actor who previously worked in the porn industry, tweeted, ““Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest.”

Also read: Comments by Celebrities Not Accurate or Responsible, Says Govt as Farmer Protest Finds International Support

Khalifa’s tweet got responses asking her if she had even read the farm laws, which are the centre of the protests. Some others trolled Khalifa over her being a pornographic actress.

Khalifa has previously been embroiled in controversy when she performed sex acts in a video wearing a headpiece hijab. She was criticised world over for insulting Islam and even received online death threats.

In an interview, Khalifa tried to defend her actions saying the controversial scene was satirical and should be taken as such, claiming that Hollywood films depicted Muslims in a far more negative light than any pornographer could.

Also read: 'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians are Googling Pop Star's Religion After Her Tweet on Farmers' Protest

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible." The statement said that "very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms".