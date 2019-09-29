Miami-Dade Reports 5th Case of Dengue Fever, County Remains on Alert

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has confirmed the fifth case of dengue in Miami-Dade County. After the new dengue case Miami-Dade County remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. Dengue is spread by the bite of female Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Dengue mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and this mosquito-borne disease along with malaria, Zika virus, Chikungunya, Yellow fever, among others spread mostly during monsoon and post-monsoon season.

According to the DOH-Miami-Dade, the five cases of dengue do not appear to be related.

The mosquito control inspectors of Miami-Dade were for the past few days treating and retreating the area where the latest case of locally transmitted Dengue was reported.

“We expect to have a lot of cases coming from countries that are endemic, the Caribbean, Asia countries etcetera, but we’re not supposed to, we don’t expect to have many local cases,” CBS4 Miami report quoted Alvaro Mejia Echeverry, Miami-Dade Health Department, saying.

Dr. William Petrie with Miami-Dade Mosquito Control said, “It bites during the day, whereas most mosquitoes coming out at night. It only breeds around humans. It doesn’t breed in the bush or in trees or in the Everglades, it only breeds around human habitation. And it only bites humans.”

Miami-dade Mosquito Control told CBS4 Miami that they are taking are all the preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease and clear out the breeding grounds of dengue spreading mosquitoes.

“Remove standing water, turn over anything holding water or that can hold water. Buckets and drums are the most common things, plant pots, plant saucers.”

Many people have been infected with dengue but may not realise it. Symptoms are normally mild, maybe feeling like cold, fever, headache.

“If I am sick with dengue and the mosquito bites me, a healthy mosquito bites me, the mosquito gets infected with dengue, has the virus in its system, then bites you, then it transmits it,” the report quoted Mejia Echeverry saying.

Dengue fever can present itself as a flu-like illness with pain in muscle and joints, fever, headache, eye pain, rash, vomiting, nausea and fatigue. The symptoms appear within 14 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito and can last for up to a week.

There are no vaccines to prevent infection. According to CDC, early recognition and treatment can “substantially lower the risk of medical complications and death.”

The first case of dengue in Broward County was reported on September 13.

