GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cohen Charges Have No Allegations of Wrongdoing Against Trump: Giuliani

Cohen pleaded guilty earlier on Tuesday to campaign finance violations and other charges, saying he made payments to influence the 2016 election at the direction of an unnamed candidate.

Reuters

Updated:August 22, 2018, 8:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cohen Charges Have No Allegations of Wrongdoing Against Trump: Giuliani
Cohen charges have no allegations of wrongdoing against Trump: Giuliani USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-COHEN-GIULIANI U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen walks out of court in New York City U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen walks out of court in New York City, New York, US. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Federal charges against former Trump attorney Michael Cohen contain no allegation of wrongdoing against President Donald Trump and demonstrate a "pattern of lies and dishonesty" by Cohen over a long period, a counsel for the president said on Tuesday.

Cohen pleaded guilty earlier on Tuesday to campaign finance violations and other charges, saying he made payments to influence the 2016 election at the direction of an unnamed candidate. Porn star Stormy Daniels has said Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump.

"There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the president in the government's charges against Mr. Cohen," Trump counsel Rudy Giuliani said in a statement. "It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen's actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...