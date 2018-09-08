GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Michael Cohen's Company Agrees to Drop Stormy Daniels' Hush-money Agreement, Wants Money Back

Michael Cohen was Donald Trump's personal lawyer for many years and the "hush agreement" has been at the root of some of Michael Cohen's legal woes in the criminal investigation that ultimately led to his plea.

Agencies

Updated:September 8, 2018, 8:31 AM IST
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels. (Image: AP)
Washington: The company set up by President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen has agreed to rescind Stormy Daniels' hush-money agreement and drop its planned $20 million lawsuit against the porn actress for violating the agreement.

An attorney for the company, Essential Consultants, said in a Friday night court filing that the company wants Daniels to repay the $130,000 she was paid as part of the agreement.

This so-called "hush agreement" has been at the root of some of Cohen's legal woes in the criminal investigation that ultimately led to his plea last month. Cohen was Trump's personal lawyer for many years.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election.

Essential Consultants was set up by Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says he doesn't have to accept the offer and won't settle the case without deposing Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
