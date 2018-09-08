English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Michael Cohen's Company Agrees to Drop Stormy Daniels' Hush-money Agreement, Wants Money Back
Michael Cohen was Donald Trump's personal lawyer for many years and the "hush agreement" has been at the root of some of Michael Cohen's legal woes in the criminal investigation that ultimately led to his plea.
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Washington: The company set up by President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen has agreed to rescind Stormy Daniels' hush-money agreement and drop its planned $20 million lawsuit against the porn actress for violating the agreement.
An attorney for the company, Essential Consultants, said in a Friday night court filing that the company wants Daniels to repay the $130,000 she was paid as part of the agreement.
This so-called "hush agreement" has been at the root of some of Cohen's legal woes in the criminal investigation that ultimately led to his plea last month. Cohen was Trump's personal lawyer for many years.
Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election.
Essential Consultants was set up by Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says he doesn't have to accept the offer and won't settle the case without deposing Trump.
(With inputs from agencies)
An attorney for the company, Essential Consultants, said in a Friday night court filing that the company wants Daniels to repay the $130,000 she was paid as part of the agreement.
This so-called "hush agreement" has been at the root of some of Cohen's legal woes in the criminal investigation that ultimately led to his plea last month. Cohen was Trump's personal lawyer for many years.
Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election.
Essential Consultants was set up by Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says he doesn't have to accept the offer and won't settle the case without deposing Trump.
(With inputs from agencies)
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former ISL Champions ATK to Take On Premier League Club Fulham in Friendly
- Diego Maradona's New Club Owned by Powerful Clan With Drug Trafficking Ties
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...