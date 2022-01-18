Michelle Obama Celebrates 58th Birthday, Barack Obama Wishes Her In Heartfelt Post

Former US president Barack Obama on Tuesday wished former First Lady and his wife Michelle Obama on her 58th birthday. The former US president also took to Instagram to share their photo with the caption, “Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend…,” he wrote. Michelle took to Twitter to share a video of her with the birthday cake. “Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store,” she posted on Twitter with a video of her dancing to a Stevie Wonder song.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have been a source of inspiration for couples all over the world. These two have often posted photos and posts appreciating each other’s roles in their lives. Both of them have often posted photos with endearing captions on social media while wishing each other on their respective birthdays. Obama has often highlighted how Michelle has influenced his life as well as politics. “We’ve been married for twenty years, and like every marriage you have your ups and you have your downs, but if you work through the tough times the respect and love that you feel deepens,” Obama told famous journalist Barbara Walters in an interview earlier in 2013 during a joint interview with Michelle.

He also once called Michelle his ‘rock’. “Obviously I couldn’t have done anything that I’ve done without Michelle… not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day,” Barack said. Michelle is one of the most popular First Lady of the US. She is actively involved in various social causes and has worked extensively on those even after she left the White House.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.