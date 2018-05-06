English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Michelle Obama Says No Miracle Candidate Will 'Save' USA
The former first lady, 54, was greeted like a rock star at a conference called the United State of Women Summit, with an audience of some 5,000 people in Los Angeles, almost all women.
Former US First lady Michelle Obama. (AP)
Los Angeles: Michelle Obama urged women not to expect a miracle candidate to "save" America, indicating again she has no plans to run for president as some have speculated.
The former first lady, 54, was greeted like a rock star at a conference called the United State of Women Summit, with an audience of some 5,000 people in Los Angeles, almost all women.
"It doesn't matter who runs," she said, urging women to act for women's empowerment wherever they can — including at home and in the workplace.
"We don't wait for the one person to save us. We voted for Barack Obama and he didn't end racism," she said.
Obama also paid tribute to young Americans who have risen up against gun violence following the Valentine's Day shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and staffers dead.
Other speakers at the conference included actress Jane Fonda and Tarana Burke, a key figure in the #MeToo movement that arose after the flood of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
