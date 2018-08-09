GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mike Pence Details Plan for Creation of Space Force as Sixth Branch of US Military

Mike Pence says it's needed to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. He says that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.

Associated Press

Updated:August 9, 2018, 9:33 PM IST
File photo of US Vice President Mike Pence (Picture courtesy:Reuters)
Washington: Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate US Space Force as sixth military service by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a "separate but equal" space force. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military's space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.

Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.

